article imageReview: Matt Wahl rocks Sunday Funday Brunch at Mulcahy's for MLK Weekend Special

By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - Matt Wahl, the front-man of the 90's tribute band Plunge, performed at the first Sunday Funday Brunch that took place at Mulcahy's.
This was the perfect way to kick off the Martin Luther King (MLK) Weekend on Long Island. It was an afternoon of music, entertainment, food and sports (where they could watch the football game on the large televised screens). Aside from an open buffet, the Sunday Funday Brunch included domestic beers, mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Wahl's acoustic set began with Zac Brown Band's "Chicken Fried," and he even threw in a soothing cover of Oasis' "Wonderwall," which was well-received, and he provided his own background vocals for the song, which was neat. He displayed his country side yet again on a cover of "Wagon Wheel," and subsequently delivered a killer version of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, showcasing the control and power in his voice. "Yeah boys!" he exclaimed, following the warm reception.
He took his listeners on a trip down memory lane with Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," and he nailed "The Cave" by Mumford & Sons. He also did Phillip Phillips justice with a soaring rendition of his signature song "Home."
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Wahl of Plunge put on a terrific acoustic solo set at Mulcahy's as part of their first-ever Sunday Funday. His show was entertaining, where the audience was singing along with him. He garnered two thumbs up.
Read More: The 13th Annual James D. McNaughton benefit will take place on January 27 at Mulcahy's, where Matt Wahl will perform again, this time with his whole band.
