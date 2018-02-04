Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On February 4, singing sensation Matt Wahl (the front-man of the 90's tribute band Plunge), performed a solo set at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. Wahl also threw some country in the mix with his distinct rendition of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues." He took audience requests and went on to fulfill two of them by this journalist such as "Home" by Phillip Phillips, and the Goo Goo Dolls signature ballad "Iris," both of which were superb. Equally impressive was his version of "I Will Wait" by the British rock group Mumford & Sons. He took it back old school with Dobie Gray's "Drift Away" and an uplifting cover of "Daydream Believer" by The Monkees. "I'm monkeying around up here," Wahl joked. Other noteworthy songs included John Mellencamp's "Jack & Diane," Third Eye Blind's "Jumper," as well as Billy Joel's "Piano Man." The Verdict Overall, Matt Wahl of This afternoon show (which spanned four hours) was just in time for Super Bowl Brunch. Wahl's set included such classics as Oasis' "Wonderwall," as well as "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" where he tipped his hat to John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival. He also honored Simon & Garfunkel with an upbeat version of "Mrs. Robinson."Wahl also threw some country in the mix with his distinct rendition of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues." He took audience requests and went on to fulfill two of them by this journalist such as "Home" by Phillip Phillips, and the Goo Goo Dolls signature ballad "Iris," both of which were superb.Equally impressive was his version of "I Will Wait" by the British rock group Mumford & Sons. He took it back old school with Dobie Gray's "Drift Away" and an uplifting cover of "Daydream Believer" by The Monkees. "I'm monkeying around up here," Wahl joked.Other noteworthy songs included John Mellencamp's "Jack & Diane," Third Eye Blind's "Jumper," as well as Billy Joel's "Piano Man."Overall, Matt Wahl of Plunge never disappoints. Whether he is playing solo on acoustic guitar or with his band Plunge , he always delivers a high-energy and rocking set. Well done. More about Matt Wahl, Plunge, mulcahy's Matt Wahl Plunge mulcahy s