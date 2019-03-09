Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Matt Stell delivers on his heartwarming single "Prayed For You." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Cause every single day, before I knew your name I couldn't see your face, but I prayed for you, every heartbreak trail when all hope fell, on the highway to hell, I prayed for you," Stell sings in the chorus. The tune also contains a killer electric guitar solo, which is pure ear candy. "Prayed For You" is available on On February 26, Stell performed at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York City, for the hit country radio station NASH FM 94.7, which was co-hosted by on-air personalities Katie Neal and Jesse Addy. The Verdict Overall Matt Stell has done an exceptional job on his "Prayed For You" single. Stell's song is meaningful and its lyrics are pure poetry. The country radio airwaves ought to play Stell and his music on heavy rotation. "Prayed For You" garners an A rating. To learn more about rising country sensation Matt Stell, check out his official Stell's rich, rumbling vocals on "Prayed For You" are reminiscent of such country artists as David Nail meets Russell Dickerson. His song's music video features Savannah Chrisley, and it is quite poignant."Cause every single day, before I knew your name I couldn't see your face, but I prayed for you, every heartbreak trail when all hope fell, on the highway to hell, I prayed for you," Stell sings in the chorus. The tune also contains a killer electric guitar solo, which is pure ear candy."Prayed For You" is available on iTunes and on Spotify On February 26, Stell performed at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York City, for the hit country radio station NASH FM 94.7, which was co-hosted by on-air personalities Katie Neal and Jesse Addy.Overall Matt Stell has done an exceptional job on his "Prayed For You" single. Stell's song is meaningful and its lyrics are pure poetry. The country radio airwaves ought to play Stell and his music on heavy rotation. "Prayed For You" garners an A rating.To learn more about rising country sensation Matt Stell, check out his official Facebook page and his website More about Matt Stell, Single, prayed for you, Country Matt Stell Single prayed for you Country