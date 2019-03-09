Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Matt Stell charms on 'Prayed For You' country single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Matt Stell delivers on his heartwarming single "Prayed For You." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Stell's rich, rumbling vocals on "Prayed For You" are reminiscent of such country artists as David Nail meets Russell Dickerson. His song's music video features Savannah Chrisley, and it is quite poignant.
"Cause every single day, before I knew your name I couldn't see your face, but I prayed for you, every heartbreak trail when all hope fell, on the highway to hell, I prayed for you," Stell sings in the chorus. The tune also contains a killer electric guitar solo, which is pure ear candy.
"Prayed For You" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
On February 26, Stell performed at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York City, for the hit country radio station NASH FM 94.7, which was co-hosted by on-air personalities Katie Neal and Jesse Addy.
The Verdict
Overall Matt Stell has done an exceptional job on his "Prayed For You" single. Stell's song is meaningful and its lyrics are pure poetry. The country radio airwaves ought to play Stell and his music on heavy rotation. "Prayed For You" garners an A rating.
To learn more about rising country sensation Matt Stell, check out his official Facebook page and his website.
More about Matt Stell, Single, prayed for you, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: The Monkees honor musical legacy of Peter Tork at The Paramount Special
Nigeria's Buhari looks to consolidate at state polls
Review: Michael Andrew wins big at TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines Special
British IS runaway teen's baby son dies in Syria
Chaos as machines fail, patients die, in Venezuela blackout
Police issue warning after seizing $1.7 million of pot edibles
Flying the flag: North Korea puts on daily displays
Microsoft Windows 10 operating on 800 million devices globally
Guaido, Maduro rallies set as Venezuela emerges from blackout
Review: New Kids on the Block still have the 'Right Stuff' with new album Special