article imageReview: Matt Cornett puts fans in holiday spirit with 'Last Christmas' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Actor Matt Cornett ("High School Musical: The Series)" charms in the new holiday song "Last Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Cornett, who plays EJ in the hit Disney+ series, allows his rich, velvet vocals to shine on "Last Christmas." It will certainly put fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. It is a neat interpretation of the Wham! classic. Well done.
"Last Christmas" is featured in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Original Soundtrack), which is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
Matt Cornett as EJ in High School Musical: The Series
Matt Cornett as EJ in 'High School Musical: The Series"
Disney+, Fred Hayes
Aside from "Last Christmas," he is also featured in other holiday songs on the soundtrack including "Little Saint Nick" with Joshua Bassett and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with Bassett and Dara Reneé.
The first season of High School Musical: The Series on Disney+ earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Matt Cornett
Matt Cornett
Bjoern Kommerell
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Cornett back in the summer of 2020.
