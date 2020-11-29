Cornett, who plays EJ in the hit Disney+ series, allows his rich, velvet vocals to shine on "Last Christmas." It will certainly put fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. It is a neat interpretation of the Wham! classic. Well done.
"Last Christmas" is featured in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Original Soundtrack)
, which is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
Matt Cornett as EJ in 'High School Musical: The Series"
Disney+, Fred Hayes
Aside from "Last Christmas," he is also featured in other holiday songs on the soundtrack including "Little Saint Nick" with Joshua Bassett and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with Bassett and Dara Reneé.
The first season of High School Musical: The Series
on Disney+ earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
.
Read More
Matt Cornett
Bjoern Kommerell
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Cornett
back in the summer of 2020.
Instagram