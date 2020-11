Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Actor Matt Cornett ("High School Musical: The Series)" charms in the new holiday song "Last Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Last Christmas" is featured in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Original Soundtrack), which is available on Matt Cornett as EJ in 'High School Musical: The Series" Disney+, Fred Hayes Aside from "Last Christmas," he is also featured in other holiday songs on the soundtrack including "Little Saint Nick" with Joshua Bassett and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with Bassett and Dara ReneƩ. The first season of High School Musical: The Series on Disney+ earned a glowing review from Matt Cornett Bjoern Kommerell Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Instagram Cornett, who plays EJ in the hit Disney+ series, allows his rich, velvet vocals to shine on "Last Christmas." It will certainly put fans and listeners in the holiday spirit. It is a neat interpretation of the Wham! classic. Well done."Last Christmas" is featured in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Original Soundtrack), which is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Aside from "Last Christmas," he is also featured in other holiday songs on the soundtrack including "Little Saint Nick" with Joshua Bassett and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with Bassett and Dara ReneƩ.The first season of High School Musical: The Series on Disney+ earned a glowing review from Digital Journal : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Cornett back in the summer of 2020. Cornett (@mattcornett) More about matt cornett, last christmas, Christmas, High School Musical, the series matt cornett last christmas Christmas High School Musical the series Disney