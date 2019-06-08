Country singer-songwriter Matt Austin is back strong than ever. He released his new single "I Don't Want It Like This" independently.
The lyrics are clever and conversational, coupled with killer electric guitar instrumentation. At the same time, the male narrator is not afraid to hold his ground despite its flirty nature.
Austin's latest single is worth more than just a passing glance; moreover, Austin continues to be one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene.
"I Don't Want It Like This" by Matt Austin is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Austin showcases a great deal of growth and maturity with his newest single "I Don't Want It Like This." He slays the guitar on this tune as well, which is an added bonus. The country radio stations ought to embrace "I Don't Want It Like This," and Austin's music in general. He does not get the credit that he deserves. This catchy single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about emerging country singer-songwriter Matt Austin and his music, check out his official website.