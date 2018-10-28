Email
article imageReview: Matt Austin releases infectious 'Beer Catchin & Fish Drinkin' Special

By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Matt Austin shows his fans and listeners how to have a good time with "Beer Catchin & Fish Drinkin."
Austin released the catchy country song independently on October 5, and it is available on all digital retailers. It is the quintessential feel good, end of summer tune, and the timing was perfect.
His infectious "Beer Catchin & Fish Drinkin" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Austin rocks on his vivacious single "Beer Catchin & Fish Drinkin." It is recommended for fans of such country stars as Jake Owen, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Craig Morgan. Austin continues to prove that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country genre. His new single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about country musician Matt Austin and his music, check out his official homepage, and Facebook page.
