The song is mid-tempo, uplifting and a great deal of fun. One thing that country listeners and fans can count on Matt Austin
is that he never disappoints with any tune that he puts out to the world. Austin's refreshing vocals are reminiscent of Jake Owen meets Matt Thomas, the lead singer of the country group Parmalee.
"Country Girl Swag" is available on iTunes
and on Amazon
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Austin
rocks on "Country Girl Swag." It is a song that will resonate well with both male and female listeners, and he shows his audience how to have a great time. The radio airwaves ought to give Matt Austin the chance that his music rightfully deserves. "Country Girl Swag" garners an A rating. Well done.
For more information on country artist Matt Austin
and his new single "Country Girl Swag," check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.