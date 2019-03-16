Email
Review: Matt Austin releases best single to date: 'Country Girl Swag'


By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Matt Austin just released his infectious new single "Country Girl Swag" on March 15, independently.
The song is mid-tempo, uplifting and a great deal of fun. One thing that country listeners and fans can count on Matt Austin is that he never disappoints with any tune that he puts out to the world. Austin's refreshing vocals are reminiscent of Jake Owen meets Matt Thomas, the lead singer of the country group Parmalee.
"Country Girl Swag" is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Austin rocks on "Country Girl Swag." It is a song that will resonate well with both male and female listeners, and he shows his audience how to have a great time. The radio airwaves ought to give Matt Austin the chance that his music rightfully deserves. "Country Girl Swag" garners an A rating. Well done.
For more information on country artist Matt Austin and his new single "Country Girl Swag," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
