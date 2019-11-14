Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music On November 13, the 2019 CMA Awards took place in Nashville, and the highlight performance of the evening was the tribute to the "Women of Country." Powerhouse vocalist Martina McBride closed it out to a stunning ending. The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) paid their respects to the late but great Tammy Wynette with "Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad," and it was followed by Tanya Tucker singing her signature tune "Delta Dawn." Gretchen Wilson delivered a sassy rendition of her Grammy award-winning "Redneck Woman," and Crystal Gayle serenaded the audience to her timeless ballad "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue." Terri Clark showed some attitude on "Better Things to Do," while Sara Evans delighted on "Born to Fly." When all was said and done, Co-hosts Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton kicked off the "Women of Country" tribute with "Those Memories of You" and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberley Schlapman were joined by Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland as they honored veteran country star Loretta Lynn with "You're Lookin' at Country."The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) paid their respects to the late but great Tammy Wynette with "Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad," and it was followed by Tanya Tucker singing her signature tune "Delta Dawn."Gretchen Wilson delivered a sassy rendition of her Grammy award-winning "Redneck Woman," and Crystal Gayle serenaded the audience to her timeless ballad "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue."Terri Clark showed some attitude on "Better Things to Do," while Sara Evans delighted on "Born to Fly." When all was said and done, Martina McBride came out and belted out her career song "Independence Day" for a big finish, where all of the women sang the chorus of the song, which was a sense of triumph. McBride's voice was as powerful as ever and all performers embodied its inspirational lyrics. Tonight's CMA ceremony was all about female empowerment and they nailed it. This "Women of Country" tribute garnered an A rating. It was worthy of the standing ovation that they all received. Well done all around. More about Martina McBride, cma awards, Country, reba mcentire, Carrie underwood Martina McBride cma awards Country reba mcentire Carrie underwood Dolly parton