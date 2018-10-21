Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Country queen Martina McBride released her new Christmas album, "It's the Holiday Season," on October 19. She recorded it at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and Blackbird Studios in Nashville. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" is the perfect tune to kick off the winter and holiday season with, and McBride does it justice. She eloquently covers "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and she is able to spread the holiday cheer with her joyful medley of "Happy Holiday" and "It's the Holiday Season." "Home For the Holidays" is heartfelt and nostalgic, and she dusts off "Frosty the Snowman" and gives it a fresh, magical touch. It closes with a sentimental favorite, "My Favorite Things," where she leaves her fans and listeners thirsty for more Christmas music. It's The Holiday Season is available on A country superstar, McBride will be embarking on her "Joy of Christmas" tour in mid-November, which kicks off at the The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Her new holiday album opens with a jazz version of "Santa Claus is Coming To Town," and she picks up the pace with the infectious "Most Wonderful Time of the Year." Equally fun and uplifting is the "Winter Wonderland," where her crystalline voice is glorious."It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" is the perfect tune to kick off the winter and holiday season with, and McBride does it justice. She eloquently covers "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and she is able to spread the holiday cheer with her joyful medley of "Happy Holiday" and "It's the Holiday Season.""Home For the Holidays" is heartfelt and nostalgic, and she dusts off "Frosty the Snowman" and gives it a fresh, magical touch. It closes with a sentimental favorite, "My Favorite Things," where she leaves her fans and listeners thirsty for more Christmas music.It's The Holiday Season is available on iTunes A country superstar, McBride will be embarking on her "Joy of Christmas" tour in mid-November, which kicks off at the Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, Mississippi.Overall, Martina McBride has released the best Christmas album of the year with It's the Holiday Season. All nine tracks on this musical effort are well-crafted, endearing and flawless. It is the quintessential album to listen to while wrapping up presents or decorating the Christmas tree. It's the Holiday Season garners an A+ rating.To learn more about Martina McBride , her new Christmas album and 'Joy of Christmas' tour dates, check out her official website More about Martina McBride, Christmas, It's the Holiday Season, Album, Country Martina McBride Christmas It s the Holiday Sea... Album Country