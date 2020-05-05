Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country queen Martina McBride released her new single "Girls Like Me," which is simply glorious. Digital Journal has the scoop. Her song's music video was directed by John Shearer and it was filmed while social distancing. It has a warm and positive message that will resonate well with her fans and listeners, especially the young girls out there. The song was originally co-penned by Songland songwriter Halie (Wooldridge) and her brother, recording artist Michael Tyler, as well as Dan Swank, and Lexi Lauren. She was paired with acclaimed producer and Songland panelist Ester Dean, and the result is magical. The single was co-produced by McBride and Nathan Chapman. Most impressive about the song is that Halie wrote it from a young woman's perspective, and McBride has sung it from the viewpoint of a person that has already been down that road. It has a reassuring and empowering vibe to it. "Girls Like Me" by Martina McBride is available on all digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, To learn more about She appeared on Songland on NBC, where she was presented with four new songs, and she worked with panelists Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally, all of which assisted her to make her final choice. While all of the song choices were strong, the one that won McBride over was "Girls Like Me."Her song's music video was directed by John Shearer and it was filmed while social distancing. It has a warm and positive message that will resonate well with her fans and listeners, especially the young girls out there.The song was originally co-penned by Songland songwriter Halie (Wooldridge) and her brother, recording artist Michael Tyler, as well as Dan Swank, and Lexi Lauren. She was paired with acclaimed producer and Songland panelist Ester Dean, and the result is magical. The single was co-produced by McBride and Nathan Chapman.Most impressive about the song is that Halie wrote it from a young woman's perspective, and McBride has sung it from the viewpoint of a person that has already been down that road. It has a reassuring and empowering vibe to it."Girls Like Me" by Martina McBride is available on all digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Martina McBride is back with a sensational new single "Girls Like Me." This is a refreshing and anthemic song that deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts. McBride is the epitome of class and grace in country music, and it is evident that she only gets better with age and experience. "Girls Like Me" garners an A rating.To learn more about Martina McBride and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Martina McBride, Girls Like Me, Country, Single, Songland Martina McBride Girls Like Me Country Single Songland