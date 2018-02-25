Email
article imageReview: Martin Garrix closes Winter Olympics with electronic dance party Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Music
Pyeongchang - World renowned electronic music superstar Martin Garrix performed a remarkable DJ set at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics Games.
Garrix was able to captivate audiences all around the world thanks to his 15 minute DJ set in Pyeongchang, South-Korea. The tracks that he played were high-energy and euphonic. He had the crowd with him every step of the way, where athletes were dancing along to the infectious beats. In doing so, Garrix made history as the youngest DJ and electronic producer to perform at a closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.
Being afforded the opportunity to perform at this Winter Olympics closing ceremony was extra important for Garrix. He was inspired many years ago when he saw Tiesto perform at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. Garrix was stoked to have been able to recreate such a similar electronic moment. He subsequently hopes that his performance will motivate other aspiring DJs and producers, similar to how Tiesto's 2004 performance influenced him.
The Verdict
Martin Garrix was able to prove that his second consecutive win for the "Top DJ in the World" by DJ Magazine was based on talent and sheer merit. He certainly commanded the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. His DJ set garnered an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Martin Garrix and his new music, check out his official website.
More about Martin Garrix, Winter olympics, Electronic
 
