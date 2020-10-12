Email
article imageReview: Markus Schulz releases high-octane 'Escape' trance album Special

By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Music
German-American trance DJ and producer Markus Schulz is back with his latest artist album "Escape." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with the vibrant title track "Escape" and it is followed by the crisp and heavenly "Feel Alive," as well as the enthralling "Turn Me Down."
"Make It Last Forever" is lyrically and sonically stunning, and it continues with the optimistic "Not Afraid to Fall" and the hypnotic "Circle Around Me."
Adina Butar joins him on "In Search of Sunrise," while HALIENE kills the vocals on the bombastic "Tidal Wave." "Blue Dream" has a calming vibe to it, while "Sunday Chords" is more vivacious. Speaking of Butar, she lends her breathy, angelic vocals on "Indestructible."
After the club mix of "Are You With Me," it closes with "Wait for You," which features the velvet vocals of Christian Burns, and "Gold Dust," his ethereal collaboration with Roxanne Emery.
Escape is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Markus Schulz is delightful on his latest studio offering, Escape. There is a lot of musical variety on this project, and no filler tracks. Each song has its own identity and the album garners an A rating.
To learn more about Markus Schulz and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
