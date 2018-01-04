Los Angeles
-
World renowned DJ and producer Markus Schulz has a major reason to be proud. He proposed to his long-time girlfriend Adina Butar.
On New Year's Eve, December 31, Markus Schulz performed a 10 hour open-to-close set at Avalon Nightclub in Hollywood, where he surprised his fans with more than just his lengthy electronic music set that night. When he was playing his infectious track "Destiny," Schulz invited Adina Butar on stage with him, and that was the moment when he popped the question to the songstress.
"Adina, will you marry me?" a message displayed on the giant televised screen, and Schulz went on to propose in front of a sold-out Avalon venue, a moment that resonated well with all of the fans.
In an Instagram post, Schulz revealed that "she said yes." What better way to ring in 2018!
