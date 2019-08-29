World-renowned electronic producer and DJ Markus Schulz and singing sensation HALIENE released "Ave Maria" on Armada Music.
HALIENE's vocals are pristine and pure as the driven snow, coupled by Schulz' stunning production. This is one true musical event in electronic music. They took a risk and it has paid off.
"Ave Maria" by Markus Schulz and HALIENE is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Markus Schulz and HALIENE's "Ave Maria" is well-crafted and impressive. The track is spiritual and ethereal at the same time. Both artists are at the top of their game musically. HALIENE possesses one of the greatest female voices in electronic dance music. "Ave Maria" garners an A rating.
