Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The acclaimed guitarist of Lamb of God, Mark Morton, has released his new single, "Cross Off," which was a song that features the late Link Park frontman, Chester Bennington. It was recorded back in April of 2017 and it was co-penned by Morton, Bennington, Jake Oni, and producer Josh Wilbur. Morton recorded all guitars with Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent of Trivium, who handled the bass guitar and the drums. The song started with Morton, Wilbur, and Oni, and all three had approached Bennington about singing on the tune. Bennington was drawn to "Cross Off" and they went to the studio and recorded it. It is evident that Bennington helped mold "Cross Off" into the final product it is today. "Cross Off" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. This song is the sophomore single from Morton's breakthrough solo album, Anesthetic, which will be released on March 1, 2019. The Verdict Overall, Chester Bennington's spirit is kept very much alive on "Cross Off." This tune will resonate well with fans of both Linkin Park, Lamb of God, and anybody that appreciates high-quality metal music. It is a dynamic and rocking collaboration, which garners an A rating. Bennington's vocals on "Cross Off" are sublime, and the melodies and hooks are gripping and infectious. Morton displays his intricate guitar work on this track, which is electrifying. "Cross Off" is powerful from a lyrical and sonic standpoint.