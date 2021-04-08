Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Mark Collie pays a fitting homage to soldiers with his new song "The Son of A Gun." Digital Journal has the scoop. Collie allows his rich vocals to shine, and the tune is quite haunting and moving; moreover, it has an outlaw, retro vibe to it that will resonate well with fans and listeners. The compelling music video may be seen below, which Hensleigh directed along with award-winning cinematographer Tom Stern. Collie noted that this marked his first songwriting collaboration with Jonathan. He acknowledged that Jonathan came up with the idea and it really fit the album and it gave them an opportunity to recognize and honor the ones that keep us safe and free. "It started with a conversation about our World War II survivor fathers," Hensleigh remarked in a press statement. "Men who had to carry a firearm in the line of duty and what effect that has on a person when they return from combat," he added. This song will be featured on Collie's upcoming studio album, Book of My Blues, which will be released later this year. "The Son of A Gun" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about singer-songwriter The song was co-penned by Collie and Hollywood writer, director, and filmmaker Jonathan Hensleigh, who also played the violin and makes a cameo in the video.Collie allows his rich vocals to shine, and the tune is quite haunting and moving; moreover, it has an outlaw, retro vibe to it that will resonate well with fans and listeners.The compelling music video may be seen below, which Hensleigh directed along with award-winning cinematographer Tom Stern.Collie noted that this marked his first songwriting collaboration with Jonathan. He acknowledged that Jonathan came up with the idea and it really fit the album and it gave them an opportunity to recognize and honor the ones that keep us safe and free."It started with a conversation about our World War II survivor fathers," Hensleigh remarked in a press statement. "Men who had to carry a firearm in the line of duty and what effect that has on a person when they return from combat," he added.This song will be featured on Collie's upcoming studio album, Book of My Blues, which will be released later this year."The Son of A Gun" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about singer-songwriter Mark Collie and his new music, check out his official homepage More about Mark Collie, The Son of A Gun, Singersongwriter, Music, Album Mark Collie The Son of A Gun Singersongwriter Music Album