On October 19, rising pop songstress Marisa Maino released her new single, the youthful and catchy "Ever Young," on all digital providers. 

Her vocals are crisp and refreshing, where the listener can recall Ariana Grande. Maino acknowledged in a press statement that "Ever Young" is about the pressures that are put on us in our youth; moreover, she added that society places a great deal of emphasis on growing up fast, and social media makes it harder for the younger generation to enjoy one's youth.

Maino admitted that she enjoys being young, and she loves this stage of life right now. She describes her youth as the "most creative stage" that she will ever be in, and the song is about utilizing love as a medium to escape all the noise.

Her highly-anticipated music video for "Ever Young" will be released on Friday, November 16.

Maino's previous radio singles "Boy Toy" and "Hot" have amassed over a million streams, and with "Ever Young," it looks like she is going to accomplish and surpass that prior digital milestone.

"Ever Young" is available on iTunes and on Spotify

The Verdict

Overall, Marisa Maino delights with her latest single "Ever Young." Her young fans and listeners are able to relate to the song, which is an ode to vitality. She also proves that she has a distinct voice that is custom-made for the electronic dance music (EDM) genre as well. "Ever Young" garners an A rating.

To learn more about emerging pop artist Marisa Maino and her new music, check out her official website, and her Facebook page