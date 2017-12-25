Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Athens - International tenor Mario Frangoulis released his "Sing Me An Angel" DVD, which was filmed in Greece, and it is an exceptional DVD. He shows his audience how to have a great time on the cheery "Jingle Bells," and he sings the charming " Other noteworthy international numbers featured on this project include "Asturias/En Aranjuez con tu amor," "Caruso," "Cinema Paradiso" and his version of The Moody Blues' love song "Nights In White Satin (Notte di luce)" is brilliant. The Moody Blues would certainly be proud of this atmospheric rendition. "You Raise Me Up" works well as a duet with Sissel, and "What Child Is This?" gets the listener prepared for the Christmas holiday season. Equally gorgeous compositions include "Thalassa Platia," and his take on such perennial classics as "Amazing Grace" and Judy Garland's "Over The Rainbow," where he leaves his fans and listeners wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, Mario Frangoulis is excellent on his Sing Me an Angel DVD. It is a must for any fan of classical crossover, traditional pop, or operatic music. He is able to take his listeners and viewers on a musical journey. There is something in it for everybody. This DVD garners five out of five stars. To learn more about The DVD has a nice blend of holiday songs, as well as several operatic classics. Sissel lends her breathtaking soprano voice to collaborate with Frangoulis on several of the songs, and the result is divine, thus elevating them to a higher level. Acclaimed Greek pianist Stefanos Korkolis showcases his prowess on piano. Frangoulis' powerful voice was able to take over the iconic Herod Atticus Amphitheatre in Athens, Greece.He shows his audience how to have a great time on the cheery "Jingle Bells," and he sings the charming " Send Me An Angel ," with maximum heart and soul. He proves time and time again that his voice is an eighth world wonder.Other noteworthy international numbers featured on this project include "Asturias/En Aranjuez con tu amor," "Caruso," "Cinema Paradiso" and his version of The Moody Blues' love song "Nights In White Satin (Notte di luce)" is brilliant. The Moody Blues would certainly be proud of this atmospheric rendition."You Raise Me Up" works well as a duet with Sissel, and "What Child Is This?" gets the listener prepared for the Christmas holiday season. Equally gorgeous compositions include "Thalassa Platia," and his take on such perennial classics as "Amazing Grace" and Judy Garland's "Over The Rainbow," where he leaves his fans and listeners wanting to hear more.Overall, Mario Frangoulis is excellent on his Sing Me an Angel DVD. It is a must for any fan of classical crossover, traditional pop, or operatic music. He is able to take his listeners and viewers on a musical journey. There is something in it for everybody. This DVD garners five out of five stars.To learn more about Mario Frangoulis and his music, check out his official website More about Mario Frangoulis, Sing Me An Angel, DVD, Tenor, sissel Mario Frangoulis Sing Me An Angel DVD Tenor sissel