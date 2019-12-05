Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mario Frangoulis charms on 'My Baby Just Cares For Me' live video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
On December 4, internationally recognized tenor Mario Frangoulis released his new music video for "My Baby Just Cares For Me."
Frangoulis is able to dust off this jazz standard, written by Walter Donaldson and lyricist Gus Kahn, and he makes it his own. His smooth voice suits the song perfectly and the way he sings it so naturally makes it seem effortless. Another superb vocal performance by Frangoulis.
This official live video was directed by Klairi Fafouti. This song is taken from the album Mario Frangoulis & Big Band - P.S. I Love you (Live from the Athens Concert Hall), which is available on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "My Baby Just Cares For Me" by Mario Frangoulis is a keeper and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about world-renowned tenor Mario Frangoulis and his music, check out his official Facebook page, his homepage and follow him on Instagram.
More about Mario Frangoulis, My Baby Just Cares For Me, Tenor, Live, Video
 
Latest News
Top News
UK's Johnson plans for victory with Brexit Party boost
Trump likely to face at least three articles of impeachment
Q&A: Genetic testing can identify antibiotic resistance Special
Life in Oswiecim, a town in Auschwitz's shadow
From Algeria to Hong Kong, a year of anti-establishment rage
Op-Ed: Trump considering sending 14,000 more troops to the Middle East
Inspection of BC fish plant ordered after bloody disharge filmed
Putin seeks rapid renewal of key nuclear deal with US
Brexit boost for UK's Johnson as he plans for victory
Sweaty Betty's suffers eCommerce data breach Special