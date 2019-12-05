On December 4, internationally recognized tenor Mario Frangoulis released his new music video for "My Baby Just Cares For Me."
Frangoulis is able to dust off this jazz standard, written by Walter Donaldson and lyricist Gus Kahn, and he makes it his own. His smooth voice suits the song perfectly and the way he sings it so naturally makes it seem effortless. Another superb vocal performance by Frangoulis.
This official live video was directed by Klairi Fafouti. This song is taken from the album Mario Frangoulis & Big Band - P.S. I Love you (Live from the Athens Concert Hall), which is available on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "My Baby Just Cares For Me" by Mario Frangoulis is a keeper and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about world-renowned tenor Mario Frangoulis and his music, check out his official Facebook page, his homepage and follow him on Instagram.