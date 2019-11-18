World-renowned tenor Mario Frangoulis and soprano Sarah Brightman collaborated on "Phantom of the Opera" together and the result is magical.
This collaboration is featured in Sarah Brightman's Hymn in Concert film, which was released on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD and digital formats on November 15, 2019. The film was co-produced by Sarah Brightman and Frank Peterson, and it was directed by Gerd F. Schultze. This collection is available on her official website.
Brightman and Frangoulis' rich and resonant voices are glorious together and they help bring the signature song from the Phantom of the Opera to life. "Phantom of the Opera" is a stellar collaboration that showcases two artists that are still at the top of their game musically. It garners an A rating.
