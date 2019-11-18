Email
Review: Mario Frangoulis and Sarah Brightman amazing on 'Phantom' duet Special

By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
World-renowned tenor Mario Frangoulis and soprano Sarah Brightman collaborated on "Phantom of the Opera" together and the result is magical.
This collaboration is featured in Sarah Brightman's Hymn in Concert film, which was released on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD and digital formats on November 15, 2019. The film was co-produced by Sarah Brightman and Frank Peterson, and it was directed by Gerd F. Schultze. This collection is available on her official website.
Brightman and Frangoulis' rich and resonant voices are glorious together and they help bring the signature song from the Phantom of the Opera to life. "Phantom of the Opera" is a stellar collaboration that showcases two artists that are still at the top of their game musically. It garners an A rating.
For more information on internationally-recognized tenor Mario Frangoulis, visit his official homepage.
To learn more about best-selling soprano Sarah Brightman and her music, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sarah Brightman last year about her Hymn album and World Tour.
