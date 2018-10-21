Email
article imageReview: Mario Frangoulis and Filippa Giordano cover 'Against All Odds' Special

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Internationally recognized tenor Mario Frangoulis is able to dust off Phil Collins' "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" in a stunning duet with Filippa Giordano.
Giordano and Frangoulis' powerhouse vocals blend well together, and they do this Phil Collins classic justice. This duet is featured on Giordano's Friends & Legends Duets album and it stands out as one of the album's highlight tracks.
Frangoulis sings "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" with a great deal of heart and emotion, where he embodies the lyrics and Giordano's voice is angelic, and simply too good to be mortal.
"Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" by Filippa Giordano and Mario Frangoulis is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Filippa Giordano and Mario Frangoulis are divine on "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)." It is a true masterclass on a Phil Collins standard. Their endearing rendition earns an A rating.
To learn more about Italian crossover artist Filippa Giordano, visit her official website.
For more information on Mario Frangoulis, check out his homepage.
