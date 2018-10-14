Email
article imageReview: Mario Frangoulis and Angela Gheorghiu honor Leonard Bernstein Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Internationally recognized tenor Mario Frangoulis and Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu have honored the late Leonard Bernstein with "Tonight."
This performance took place at the historic Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, Greece, and it paid tribute to Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday. The late composer and conductor, Leonard Bernstein, was born on August 25, 1918, and he passed away on October 14, 1990, at the age of 72.
Their vocals were expressive, powerful and captivating. Both vocalists had the Greek crowd with them every step of the way. Frangoulis and Gheorghiu exhibited great musical chemistry together, and they were transformative as Tony and Maria respectively in the Academy Award-winning film West Side Story.
The Verdict
Overall, Mario Frangoulis and Angela Gheorghiu were marvelous in their duet of "Tonight," and they took their audience on a musical journey to West Side Story.
Bernstein himself would have been proud of this dynamic collaboration by Frangoulis and Gheorghiu, and it is evident that the music of Leonard Bernstein will stand the test of time. With this performance, Frangoulis and Gheorghiu were able to introduce Bernstein's music to a younger generation of fans. Their endearing version of "Tonight" garnered two giant thumbs up.
For more information on world renowned tenor Mario Frangoulis and his music, check out his official website.
More about Mario Frangoulis, Leonard Bernstein, Angela Gheorghiu, West Side Story, Tonight
 
