Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music International recording artist Marina is back stronger than ever with her latest studio offering, "Love + Fear," which was released on April 26. The CD opens with the atmospheric "Handmade Heaven," and it is followed by "Superstar," where her vocals are simply too good to be mortal. "Orange Trees" has a nonchalant, carefree vibe to it, while in the Clean Bandit track "Baby," Marina collaborates with Luis Fonsi. "Enjoy Your Life" is yet another fun and liberating track, and "True" is a raw and authentic tune about self-reflection. The piano-driven "To Be Human," is expressive and crystalline and "End Of The Earth" is a heartfelt ballad, where she allows her crisp vocals to shine. "Believe In Love" has an optimistic message to it, and "Life Is Strange" is mid-tempo and melodically stunning. In "Karma," she expresses her views on what goes around comes around. "Emotional Machine" is a breathy, hypnotic track that would fare for her electro-pop and dance fans. She vents in "No More Suckers" and the album closes on an empowering note with "Soft To Be Strong." Love + Fear is available on The Verdict All of the songs on Marina's Love + Fear are gems. This music project showcases Marina's growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter and as a song stylist. At the same time, the CD has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall such artists as Sarah McLachlan, Sia, and Sara Bareilles. It garners an A rating. In this album, the songstress delves beyond the surface and explores the human condition. The songs are all versatile and the collection is well-crafted.The CD opens with the atmospheric "Handmade Heaven," and it is followed by "Superstar," where her vocals are simply too good to be mortal. "Orange Trees" has a nonchalant, carefree vibe to it, while in the Clean Bandit track "Baby," Marina collaborates with Luis Fonsi. "Enjoy Your Life" is yet another fun and liberating track, and "True" is a raw and authentic tune about self-reflection. The piano-driven "To Be Human," is expressive and crystalline and "End Of The Earth" is a heartfelt ballad, where she allows her crisp vocals to shine."Believe In Love" has an optimistic message to it, and "Life Is Strange" is mid-tempo and melodically stunning. In "Karma," she expresses her views on what goes around comes around. "Emotional Machine" is a breathy, hypnotic track that would fare for her electro-pop and dance fans. She vents in "No More Suckers" and the album closes on an empowering note with "Soft To Be Strong."Love + Fear is available on iTunes and on Spotify All of the songs on Marina's Love + Fear are gems. This music project showcases Marina's growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter and as a song stylist. At the same time, the CD has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall such artists as Sarah McLachlan, Sia, and Sara Bareilles. It garners an A rating. More about Marina, Love Fear, Album, Pop Marina Love Fear Album Pop