article imageReview: Marilyn Manson melts down at The Paramount, storms off stage Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     12 hours ago in Music
Huntington - On February 15, rocker Marilyn Manson performed a show at The Paramount in Huntington. His set was short, lame and boring, and after a few songs concluded in a meltdown.
This show was originally supposed to take place on October 3, 2017, at The Paramount, but since he suffered an injury at the Hammerstein Ballroom, it was postponed to February 15, 2018.
He opened his Paramount set with "The Reflecting God," and immediately continued with "Deep Six," as well as "This Is the New Shit."
"I started this conversation with 'I love you'," he told his audience. "Keep in mind that you guys didn't say it back."
"Did you guys have a fucking, terrible, Valentine's Day or what?" he inquired. "C'mon guys. Give me some noise! I don't know how your parents raised you, but my parents are dead, so you can't blame my parents, they are dead. When somebody says 'I love you,' you say it louder."
Manson suffered a meltdown on stage due to a lack of love from the audience. He would flip his fans off with the middle finger, and threw the microphone stand, and smoked weed on stage.
All of his hardcore fans (who paid a lot of money for the tickets) were disappointed, and they subsequently rioted. The Long Island crowd erupted in anger, and shouted "Refund!" as well as other harsh expletives towards Manson.
The Verdict
Overall, Marilyn Manson put on one of the worst live concerts to ever take place at The Paramount in Huntington. This show barely earned one out of five stars (with one being the lowest possible rating available). He was a totally embarrassment to this exquisite venue.
