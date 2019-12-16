Email
article imageReview: Mariah Carey dazzles at holiday concert at Madison Square Garden Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
New York - On December 15, global pop music star Mariah Carey headlined Madison Square Garden, as part of her "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Tour.
Ever-festive, she began her set with "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" and immediately broke into "Charlie Brown Christmas" and "Oh Santa!" all of which were well-received.
She tipped her hat to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love with a soaring version of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," and brought the children on stage to sing the cheerful "Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer."
Carey displayed her controlled and soothing vocals on "Silent Night," and she picked up the pace with the uplifting "Joy to the World," prior to serenading her Big Apple audience to "This Christmas."
One of the highlight performances of the evening was her rendition of "O Holy Night," where she displayed her powerhouse pipes.
She threw a few of her smash pop hits in the mix such as "Emotions," where she showcased her whistle register and piercing notes, as well as "Always Be My Baby" and "We Belong Together," prior to closing on an inspirational note with "Hero."
For her encore, Carey belted out her signature holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, 25 years after its original release.
The Verdict
Overall, Mariah Carey proved that she is still the Christmas Queen at Madison Square Garden. She was able to put her audience in the holiday spirit, and her set garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done.
