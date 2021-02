Ellis allows her rich, crisp vocals to shine on this tune, where the listener can recall Ariana Grande , and that should be taken as a compliment. It is steamy, sultry, and exhilarating."Hide & Seek" by Maria Ellis is available on Apple Music Spotify , and Amazon Music Overall, "Hide & Seek" by Maria Ellis is a breath of fresh air, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from Ellis in 2021. "Hide & Seek" garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Greek-American artist Maria Ellis and her new single "Hide & Seek," follow her on Twitter and Instagram