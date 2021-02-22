Email
Review: Maria Ellis releases sultry pop single 'Hide & Seek'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Greek-American artist Maria Ellis has released her hypnotic new pop single "Hide & Seek." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Ellis allows her rich, crisp vocals to shine on this tune, where the listener can recall Ariana Grande, and that should be taken as a compliment. It is steamy, sultry, and exhilarating.
"Hide & Seek" by Maria Ellis is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "Hide & Seek" by Maria Ellis is a breath of fresh air, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from Ellis in 2021. "Hide & Seek" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Greek-American artist Maria Ellis and her new single "Hide & Seek," follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
