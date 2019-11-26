Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Marc Martel released his brand new holiday album "The Christmas Collection" in conjunction with Music City Management. This CD opens with the upbeat and joyful "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," where he collaborates with Plumb, and it is followed by "Silver Bells," where he joins forces with such gospel music royalty as Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, as well as a nostalgic version of "The Christmas Song," that displays his rich, velvet voice. Martel pays tribute to Mariah Carey with the uptempo "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and he slows down the pace with the crisp ballad "Christmastime Is Here." "O Come All Ye Faithful" is simply glorious and equally remarkable are "What Child Is This?" and the haunting "Mary, Did You Know?" Other noteworthy holiday tunes include "Little Drummer Boy," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and an atmospheric version of "Silent Night." After the harking "O Holy Night," it closes with "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "How Many Kings." The Christmas Collection by Marc Martel is available on The Verdict Overall, Marc Martel delivers on The Christmas Collection. It is a must for all fans of holiday music. The control that Martel maintains over his voice throughout this musical effort is impeccable. It garners an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Marc Martel and his new music, check out his Most impressive about Martel is that he was handpicked by Dr. Brian May and Roger Taylor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen to front their official Queen tribute show back in 2012.This CD opens with the upbeat and joyful "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," where he collaborates with Plumb, and it is followed by "Silver Bells," where he joins forces with such gospel music royalty as Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, as well as a nostalgic version of "The Christmas Song," that displays his rich, velvet voice.Martel pays tribute to Mariah Carey with the uptempo "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and he slows down the pace with the crisp ballad "Christmastime Is Here." "O Come All Ye Faithful" is simply glorious and equally remarkable are "What Child Is This?" and the haunting "Mary, Did You Know?"Other noteworthy holiday tunes include "Little Drummer Boy," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and an atmospheric version of "Silent Night."After the harking "O Holy Night," it closes with "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "How Many Kings."The Christmas Collection by Marc Martel is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Marc Martel delivers on The Christmas Collection. It is a must for all fans of holiday music. The control that Martel maintains over his voice throughout this musical effort is impeccable. It garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Marc Martel and his new music, check out his official website More about Marc Martel, The Christmas Collection, Singersongwriter, Queen Marc Martel The Christmas Collec... Singersongwriter Queen