Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed actress and singer Mandy Moore is back with her new single "I'd Rather Lose," which is a track on her upcoming studio album, which will be her first in a decade. Her forthcoming studio album will be available via Verve Forecast, and the songstress is excited to keep moving forward. "I'd Rather Lose" showcases her growth and maturity as a contemporary recording artist. The song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall Carole King meets Lissie. It encompasses elements of pop, indie, R&B/soul, adult contemporary and alternative music. Moore noted that we live in a cultural moment of "win at all costs" and that may afford small victories in the short run. She stated that "I'd Rather Lose" tries to explore the idea of living according to one's own moral compass. "It's easy to run out of patience and give in to temptations on any given day, she said. "It seems like the only way of achieving the kind of long term peace of mind we're all looking for, requires a recommitment to the concepts of honesty and integrity that ground us." "On a macro level, that's what this song aims to hit on, abandoning some game you never subscribed to in the first place," Moore explained. Moore's vocals on "I'd Rather Lose" are crisp, sultry and crystalline. "I hate looking at my phone but it's all that I do, what do I need that I can't get from you," Moore sings in the opening verse, instantly luring her listeners in her new single, which was released on November 1. "I'd Rather Lose" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music and on Spotify . The song is worthy more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating.