Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Music Latin music megastar Maluma and The Weeknd join forces on their charming worldwide remix of "Hawái" and its refreshing music video. Digital Journal has the scoop. Maluma allows his rich, velvet voice to shine, and it blends well with The Weeknd's soothing vocals. This marks the very first time that The Weeknd sings in both the Spanish and English languages. The music video for "Hawái" was filmed in Los Angeles, California, by acclaimed director Jessy Terrero of Cinema Giants, and it features both of these aforementioned international music superstars in it; moreover, the vivacious music video of "Hawái" helps elevate the song to a higher level, and it will resonate well with fans and listeners. "Hawái" has fared well commercially since it has spent many weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts, the Latin Streaming Songs charts, and the Latin Airplay charts. From a global standpoint, it has reached No. 1 on radio, Spotify, and Apple Music in excess of 17 countries. The remix of "Hawái" is available on digital service providers by The song was co-penned by Maluma, The Weeknd, Keityn, Edgar Barrera, and Bull Nene, it was subsequently produced by the Rude Boyz. The Verdict Overall, "Hawái" by Maluma and The Weeknd is a match made in musical heaven since it allows both Maluma and The Weeknd's talent to shine respectively. Maluma's vocals are smooth as silk and The Weeknd is just as remarkable. "Hawái" deserves more than just a passing glance. It is worthy of the repeat button and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Maluma and his new music, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram