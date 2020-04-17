Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Malachiae charms on 'Bedroom To a Club' music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Rising R&B and hip-hop artist Malachiae released his highly-anticipated music video for "Bedroom To a Club." Digital Journal has the scoop.
A 24-year-old Atlanta artist, Malachiae allows his rich, sultry vocals to shine on this tune, and his new music video helps elevate the song to a higher level. This refreshing single is a slow-churning sensual tune about taking care of a hard-working lover. His voice is smooth as silk on this catchy R&B single.
The music video for "Bedroom To Club" was directed by HDTAYFILMS, and it was shot in Los Angeles, California. It features Malachiae serenading his love interest while showering her with roses and affection, which is a message that will resonate well with his female listeners.
In his music career, Malachiae has worked with Migos, and is mentored by the iconic ATL songwriter and producer, Jasper Cameron. He recently had the privilege of performing in TrillerFest, which was a true cultural phenomenon. TrillerFest is one of the largest virtual music festivals, alongside Migos, Mario, Pitbull, and Marshmello, among other artists, in order to raise money for those affected by the novel Coronavirus.
With a song like "Bedroom To a Club," Malachiae is poised for superstardom in the R&B/soul music world. The single is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify.
To learn more about Malachiae and his new music, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
More about Malachiae, Bedroom To a Club, R&b, Artist
 
Latest News
Top News
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over virus fears
China revises up Wuhan toll as Germany declares outbreak 'under control'
Astronauts land back on Earth transformed by pandemic
Israeli drones attack a vehicle near Syria Lebanon border
Exit lockdowns with caution to avoid being confined again: experts
Scientists try 'cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef
The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy
Review: Afrojack and Ally Brooke release captivating 'All Night' video Special
Epicenter of COVID-19, Wuhan, China raises death toll by 50%
Avigan: antiviral being tested for coronavirus patients