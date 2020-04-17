Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Rising R&B and hip-hop artist Malachiae released his highly-anticipated music video for "Bedroom To a Club." Digital Journal has the scoop. The music video for "Bedroom To Club" was directed by HDTAYFILMS, and it was shot in Los Angeles, California. It features Malachiae serenading his love interest while showering her with roses and affection, which is a message that will resonate well with his female listeners. In his music career, Malachiae has worked with Migos, and is mentored by the iconic ATL songwriter and producer, Jasper Cameron. He recently had the privilege of performing in TrillerFest, which was a true cultural phenomenon. TrillerFest is one of the largest virtual music festivals, alongside Migos, Mario, Pitbull, and Marshmello, among other artists, in order to raise money for those affected by the novel Coronavirus. With a song like "Bedroom To a Club," Malachiae is poised for superstardom in the R&B/soul music world. The single is available on such digital service providers as To learn more about A 24-year-old Atlanta artist, Malachiae allows his rich, sultry vocals to shine on this tune, and his new music video helps elevate the song to a higher level. This refreshing single is a slow-churning sensual tune about taking care of a hard-working lover. His voice is smooth as silk on this catchy R&B single.The music video for "Bedroom To Club" was directed by HDTAYFILMS, and it was shot in Los Angeles, California. It features Malachiae serenading his love interest while showering her with roses and affection, which is a message that will resonate well with his female listeners.In his music career, Malachiae has worked with Migos, and is mentored by the iconic ATL songwriter and producer, Jasper Cameron. He recently had the privilege of performing in TrillerFest, which was a true cultural phenomenon. TrillerFest is one of the largest virtual music festivals, alongside Migos, Mario, Pitbull, and Marshmello, among other artists, in order to raise money for those affected by the novel Coronavirus.With a song like "Bedroom To a Club," Malachiae is poised for superstardom in the R&B/soul music world. The single is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify To learn more about Malachiae and his new music, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram More about Malachiae, Bedroom To a Club, R&b, Artist Malachiae Bedroom To a Club R ampb Artist