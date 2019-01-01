By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music New York - On December 31, the "Queen of Pop" Madonna surprised the audience at the Stonewall Inn in New York City with a moving speech and a special live performance of two songs. It was followed by an acoustic version of the Elvis Presley classic "Can't Help Falling In Love," where she sang with her son, and they incorporated it as a crowd singalong. This tune showcased Madonna's beautiful voice, which was even better at the end when she concluded "Can't Help Falling In Love" a capella. To learn more about pop superstar This was a great way to ring in the New Year in the Big Apple. Stonewall Inn is a historic LGBTQ venue in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan, where Madonna spoke about the movement, in hopes of a better future. She reminded them that they are "fighting for each other," and most importantly, they are "fighting for love." Madonna went on to sing her signature ballad "Like a Prayer," where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son, David Banda, on acoustic guitar. "I can't hear you praying," she told the audience, as she sang the first verse. She continued clapping as everybody sang along in unison. The fans at the Stonewall Inn knew that they were in the presence of a living music icon, Madonna, and they treated her like royalty.It was followed by an acoustic version of the Elvis Presley classic "Can't Help Falling In Love," where she sang with her son, and they incorporated it as a crowd singalong. This tune showcased Madonna's beautiful voice, which was even better at the end when she concluded "Can't Help Falling In Love" a capella.To learn more about pop superstar Madonna , check out her official website More about Madonna, New Year's Eve, like a prayer, stonewall inn Madonna New Year s Eve like a prayer stonewall inn