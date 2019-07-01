Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music New York - The "Queen of Pop" Madonna performed at Hudson River Park's Pier 97 in New York City in honor of WorldPride NYC 2019. She also addressed the New York crowd and offered some inspiring and encouraging words. In a video presentation, entitled "Welcome to the World of Madame X," Madonna shared that she decided to name her new album Madame X. "Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities and fighting for freedom," she explained in the video clip, prior to revealing Madame X's different jobs and identities: professor, dancer, head of state, housekeeper, prisoner, student, mother, whore, teacher, nun, singer, saint, spy, child, and equestrian. The pop queen began her WorldPride set with her signature song "Vogue," which was quite the spectacle. "All right, New York," she screamed, and immediately broke into "American Life." "C'mon I can't hear you," she said, and the audience sang along with her as she accompanied herself on acoustic guitar during "American Life." "Thank you, New York City," she said. "I have a few things I'd like to say: It's very windy tonight. It's weird. I know we are on a pier and this pier has a lot of history. God knows it has a lot of history." "50 years, people," she yelled, prior to noting 50 years of freedom fighting and putting up with discrimination, hatred, and indifference. "50 years of not bowing down to fear," she said. "We have been of this journey together and I am proud and honored to share this historic evening with you." "It's insane. Are you with me?" she asked, and the answer was a resounding yes. "I was waiting my whole life for this moment," Madonna said. Ever since she came to New York, she praised her Queer Nation for making her feel like an "insider." She went on to take her heels off, and after a brief speech on gun safety and gun control, she sang "God Control." She encouraged people to get together to do something about gun safety. Madonna closed her set on an inspirational note with the upbeat "I Rise," which was a true anthem of the evening. "Power to the people," she said. Madonna informed the audience that she wished she had more time. She feels their love, and she hopes they feel hers. "Remember, and never ever forget that love is love," she concluded. The Verdict Overall, Madonna was in a league of her own musically at Pier 97, in celebration of WorldPride NYC. She was able to spread love and acceptance through her music and moving words. Madonna was a true freedom fighter in every sense and a global music icon. Her show garnered an A rating. 