On May 1, pop queen Madonna performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, along with Latin pop star Maluma, and even several Madonna holograms.
With the help of augmented reality, Madonna was able to dance on stage with four different versions of herself, which included Madonna as a secret agent, a musician, a cha-cha instructor, as well as a bride, where the viewer could recall her "Like a Virgin" video.
The Madonna holograms were done with the help of volumetric capture, which is a form of 3D video and Unreal Engine.
Their performance of "Medellín" was compelling and vivacious, and this marked the live performance debut of this single. It was a vibrant and colorful production that was well-received, and it was certainly one of the highlights of this year's Billboard Music Awards. They interacted well with the audience towards the end, which got them even more stimulated.
The "Material Girl" had great chemistry with Maluma and it proves that Madonna is a perennial trailblazer in the industry.