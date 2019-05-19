Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Tel Aviv - On May 18, pop queen Madonna performed at Eurovision 2019, however, her live performance was a flop, failing to impress audiences all over the world. To make matters even more complex, two of her dancers briefly showcased both the Israeli and Palestinian flags on the back of their outfits, which sparked some controversy, especially since the Eurovision contest is a non-political event. As remarkable as her "Medellín" performance was at the 2019 Her forthcoming studio album, Madame X, is available for pre-order on Madge's lackluster performance was a complete mess on so many levels. The pop songstress sang flat, her vocals were weak, and her wardrobe choices were quite awkward. She wore a Gothic black cape and an eyepatch.To make matters even more complex, two of her dancers briefly showcased both the Israeli and Palestinian flags on the back of their outfits, which sparked some controversy, especially since the Eurovision contest is a non-political event. Madonna's set included her signature song "Like a Prayer," and she went on to debut segments of two new songs, "Dark Ballet" and "Future" featuring American rapper Quavo, from her upcoming studio album, Madame X. Their live rendition of "Future," in particular, was horrid and unforgettable.As remarkable as her "Medellín" performance was at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, with Maluma and the holograms, that's how lackluster her Eurovision 2019 set was in Tel Aviv.Her forthcoming studio album, Madame X, is available for pre-order on iTunes More about Madonna, Eurovision 2019, Live, Performance, like a prayer Madonna Eurovision 2019 Live Performance like a prayer