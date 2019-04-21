Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is back with her latest single, "Medellín," where she collaborates with Latin pop star Maluma. The song is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Madame X, which will be released worldwide on June 14 via Live Nation, Interscope Records, and Maverick. "Medellín" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Their vocals on "Medellín" blend well together and they produce one true musical event. It has a catchy beat to it that makes it almost impossible to get out of one's head.The song is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Madame X, which will be released worldwide on June 14 via Live Nation, Interscope Records, and Maverick. Madonna and Colombian superstar Maluma will be performing this song live at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 in Las Vegas."Medellín" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Madonna and Maluma deliver on "Medellín." Madge continues to reinvent herself as a recording artist, and if this is any indication of how Madame X is going to sound, then her fans and listeners are in for a treat. This collaboration garners an A rating.To learn more about Madonna and her new music, check out her official website More about Madonna, Medelln, Maluma, Pop Madonna Medelln Maluma Pop