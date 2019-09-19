Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The "Queen of Pop" Madonna headlined the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York, which was part of her "Madame X" Tour. She will wrap up her residency on October 12. She kicked off her set with the raw and unflinching "God Control," which had a neat orchestral arrangement to it. She immediately broke into the nonchalant "Dark Ballet" and "Human Nature." A fan-favorite song of the night was her throwback hit "Express Yourself," which was utterly fantastic. In the second act, Madonna performed such smash hits as "Vogue" and "Papa Don't Preach," as well as the newer song "I Don't Search I Find" from her Madame X album; moreover, "American Life" was very relevant and significant in the times that we are living in today, and she did a glorious job on this tune. The third act featured the album's lead single "Medellín," as well as the newer tracks "Crazy," "Killers Who Are Partying" and "Batuka." The inclusion of the melodically-stunning "La Isla Bonita" was an added treat. Madonna's voice is still resonant, crystalline and heavenly. The highlight song of the night was "Frozen," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Madonna song in her illustrious catalog of hits. It was very expressive and the production was a true work of art. She closed her show with "Come Alive" and "Future." The pop superstar returned for an encore that included a badass version of Tracy Young's remix of "Crave," which was sheer bliss. Her signature song "Like a Prayer" became the anthem for the night and it earned her a lengthy standing ovation. If that weren't enough, she returned for yet another encore, which included the empowering "I Rise," where she left her fans yearning for more. The Verdict Overall, Madonna put on an amazing live show at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in the heart of Brooklyn. She is still the "Queen of Pop" and shows no signs of relinquishing that throne anytime soon. She is a true visionary, whose music and artistry gets bigger and better each year. The BAM Howard Gilman Opera House was a warm, intimate and beautiful venue for a concert of this caliber. Her live show garnered an A rating. Her Madame X album is available on While she did take the stage over an hour late, Madonna proved that she is still at the top of her game musically. The venue had a no cell phone policy, and rightfully so since it afforded people the opportunity to be in the moment, and none of the concert footage was leaked online.She kicked off her set with the raw and unflinching "God Control," which had a neat orchestral arrangement to it. She immediately broke into the nonchalant "Dark Ballet" and "Human Nature." A fan-favorite song of the night was her throwback hit "Express Yourself," which was utterly fantastic.In the second act, Madonna performed such smash hits as "Vogue" and "Papa Don't Preach," as well as the newer song "I Don't Search I Find" from her Madame X album; moreover, "American Life" was very relevant and significant in the times that we are living in today, and she did a glorious job on this tune.The third act featured the album's lead single "Medellín," as well as the newer tracks "Crazy," "Killers Who Are Partying" and "Batuka." The inclusion of the melodically-stunning "La Isla Bonita" was an added treat. Madonna's voice is still resonant, crystalline and heavenly.The highlight song of the night was "Frozen," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Madonna song in her illustrious catalog of hits. It was very expressive and the production was a true work of art. She closed her show with "Come Alive" and "Future."The pop superstar returned for an encore that included a badass version of Tracy Young's remix of "Crave," which was sheer bliss. Her signature song "Like a Prayer" became the anthem for the night and it earned her a lengthy standing ovation. If that weren't enough, she returned for yet another encore, which included the empowering "I Rise," where she left her fans yearning for more.Overall, Madonna put on an amazing live show at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in the heart of Brooklyn. She is still the "Queen of Pop" and shows no signs of relinquishing that throne anytime soon. She is a true visionary, whose music and artistry gets bigger and better each year.The BAM Howard Gilman Opera House was a warm, intimate and beautiful venue for a concert of this caliber. Her live show garnered an A rating.Her Madame X album is available on Apple Music , and it earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Madonna, Bam, Howard Gilman Opera House, Pop, Queen Madonna Bam Howard Gilman Opera ... Pop Queen Brooklyn New york