article imageReview: Machine Gun Kelly rocks on liberating single 'I Think I'm OKAY' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 6, rapper and recording artist Machine Gun Kelly released his new single "I Think I'm OKAY," where he collaborates with Travis Barker of Blink 182 and Yungblud.
This tune was produced by SlimXX, BazeXX, and Machine Gun Kelly, and it was released via EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records. It encompasses elements of alternative, rock, rap, hip hop, and hard rock music. It is a neat contrast of dark and intense lyrics (where the listener can recall the songwriting of Nirvana) coupled with a liberating, summertime vibe.
Machine Gun Kelly premiered this song last week during the Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it was met with a raucous response from the cheering audience.
Yungblud Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker of Blink 182
Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker of Blink 182
Perla Diaz
"I Think I'm OKAY" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
In other Machine Gun Kelly news, as Digital Journal reported, he starred as Tommy Lee in the Netflix Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt.
The Verdict
Overall, Machine Gun Kelly's new single "I Think I'm OKAY" is upbeat and badass. He doesn't hold anything back. It is melodic, unfiltered, and a great deal of fun. Joining forces with Travis Barker of Blink-182 and Yungblud was pure genius. This new single garners an A rating.
To learn more about Machine Gun Kelly, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
