This tune was produced by SlimXX, BazeXX, and Machine Gun Kelly, and it was released via EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records. It encompasses elements of alternative, rock, rap, hip hop, and hard rock music. It is a neat contrast of dark and intense lyrics (where the listener can recall the songwriting of Nirvana) coupled with a liberating, summertime vibe.
Machine Gun Kelly premiered this song last week during the Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it was met with a raucous response from the cheering audience.
Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker of Blink 182
Perla Diaz
"I Think I'm OKAY" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
In other Machine Gun Kelly news, as Digital Journal reported
, he starred as Tommy Lee in the Netflix Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt
.
The Verdict
Overall, Machine Gun Kelly's new single "I Think I'm OKAY" is upbeat and badass. He doesn't hold anything back. It is melodic, unfiltered, and a great deal of fun. Joining forces with Travis Barker of Blink-182 and Yungblud was pure genius. This new single garners an A rating.
To learn more about Machine Gun Kelly, check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.