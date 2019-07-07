Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed rapper Machine Gun Kelly released his highly-anticipated studio album "Hotel Diablo" on July 5 via EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records. Another radio-friendly tune includes "Burning Memories," where he joins forces with fellow rapper Lil Skies. It features a witty "A Message From the Count" and it is followed by the unflinching "Floor 13" and the eerie "Roulette." Other noteworthy tracks include the haunting "Death In My Pocket," which is quite a mouthful, as well as "Candy," featuring Trippie Redd, and the down-tempo "Waste Love," where he collaborates with Madison Love. The album closes with this journalist's personal favorite Machine Gun Kelly tune, the infectious and rocking " Hotel Diablo is available on The Verdict Overall, There is a lot of variety on this musical effort, which features production from Ronny J, Tommy Brown, SlimXX and BazeXX. It opens with the hypnotic "Sex Drive" and it immediately breaks into the unapologetic "el Diablo," as well as the spitfire "Hollywood Whore."Another radio-friendly tune includes "Burning Memories," where he joins forces with fellow rapper Lil Skies. It features a witty "A Message From the Count" and it is followed by the unflinching "Floor 13" and the eerie "Roulette."Other noteworthy tracks include the haunting "Death In My Pocket," which is quite a mouthful, as well as "Candy," featuring Trippie Redd, and the down-tempo "Waste Love," where he collaborates with Madison Love.The album closes with this journalist's personal favorite Machine Gun Kelly tune, the infectious and rocking " I Think I'm OKAY ," where he collaborates with newcomer Yungblud and Travis Barker of Blink-182.Hotel Diablo is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Machine Gun Kelly has released a solid new album, Hotel Diablo . It showcases his maturity and growth as a singer-songwriter and musician. Most impressive about Machine Gun Kelly is that the same energy that he exudes on this album, he displays on stage in a live setting, which is incredible. Hotel Diablo garners an A rating. More about machine gun kelly, Album, hotel diablo, Rapper machine gun kelly Album hotel diablo Rapper