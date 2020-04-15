Acclaimed rapper Machine Gun Kelly released his impressive "In These Walls" freestyle on his YouTube channel. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Earlier today, his "In These Walls" freestyle was tending at No. 1 on YouTube, and rightfully so. It is a part of his well-received "Lockdown Sessions" series. He is able to put his own spin on PVRI's "My House," and it displays his noteworthy rapid rhymes. He is not afraid to be raw, unflinching, and vulnerable with his music. This freestyle garners an A rating.
Recently, Machine Gun Kelly also dropped his "Pretty Toxic Revolver" freestyle, which was inspired by Shawn Mendes' "Mercy."
The audio of "In These Walls" is available on Soundcloud.
In the meantime, Machine Gun Kelly may be seen in Jason Orley's comedy Big Time Adolescence which is available on Hulu.
To learn more about Machine Gun Kelly, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.