Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Machine Gun Kelly releases high-octane 'Tickets To My Downfall' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On September 25, Machine Gun Kelly released his fifth studio album "Tickets To My Downfall," and it rocks. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Travis Barker of Blink-182 served as an executive producer of this album. It opens with the mid-tempo and unapologetic "Title Track" and it is followed by the high-octane "Kiss Kiss," and the youthful "Drunk Face." It continues with his smash single, the infectious "Bloody Valentine" and "Forget Me Too," his duet with Halsey.
"All I Know," which features Trippie Redd, is lyrically and sonically stunning. It features the nonchalant single "My Ex's Best Friend," which is a noteworthy collaboration with Blackbear.
Other standout songs include "Concert for Aliens" and "Lonely." After the uptempo "Nothing Inside," it closes with "Banyan Tree" and the cathartic "Play This When I'm Gone."
Tickets To My Downfall is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Tickets To My Downfall is solid from start to finish. It encompasses elements of punk-pop, rock, and alternative music. This new album by Machine Gun Kelly is highly eclectic and in these trying times, it is a true musical treat. Tickets To My Downfall garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
More about machine gun kelly, Album, tickets to my downfall
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: 'Promised Land: The Lost Album' by Earl Thomas Conley is stunning Special
United States by far the top arms supplier to the Middle East
Can hemp seeds reduce heart attack risk?
Shenandoah to release 'Every Road' album, featuring special duets
Libyans caught between fear of pandemic and scepticism
Review: Machine Gun Kelly releases high-octane 'Tickets To My Downfall' Special
Paris cleaver attack suspect says wanted to target Charlie Hebdo
Koeman says he has no doubts about Messi
Review: Vin Diesel charms on amazing dance single 'Feel Like I Do' Special
California braces for hot, windy weekend and elevated fire danger