Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On September 25, Machine Gun Kelly released his fifth studio album "Tickets To My Downfall," and it rocks. Digital Journal has the scoop. Travis Barker of Blink-182 served as an executive producer of this album. It opens with the mid-tempo and unapologetic "Title Track" and it is followed by the high-octane "Kiss Kiss," and the youthful "Drunk Face." It continues with his smash single, the infectious "Bloody Valentine" and "Forget Me Too," his duet with Halsey. "All I Know," which features Trippie Redd, is lyrically and sonically stunning. It features the nonchalant single "My Ex's Best Friend," which is a noteworthy collaboration with Blackbear. Other standout songs include "Concert for Aliens" and "Lonely." After the uptempo "Nothing Inside," it closes with "Banyan Tree" and the cathartic "Play This When I'm Gone." Tickets To My Downfall is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. The Verdict Overall, Tickets To My Downfall is solid from start to finish. It encompasses elements of punk-pop, rock, and alternative music. This new album by Machine Gun Kelly is highly eclectic and in these trying times, it is a true musical treat. Tickets To My Downfall garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.