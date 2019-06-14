Email
article imageReview: Machine Gun Kelly releases electrifying 'I Think I'm OKAY' video Special

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Acclaimed rapper Machine Gun Kelly is back with his electrifying new music video for "I Think I'm OKAY," which was released on June 13.
The song has a retro vibe to it and it is a collaboration with YUNGBLUD and Travis Barker, the veteran drummer of Blink 182. The video begins in a simple fashion with him strumming his acoustic guitar and then it breaks into a riveting and high-adrenaline live spectacle on a makeshift stage. It is a great deal of fun.
While the song is infectious and well-crafted, this music video helps elevate it to a higher level. It embodies the zest of the lyrics. "I Think I'm OKAY" is featured on his forthcoming studio album Hotel Diablo, which will be released on July 5.
As Digital Journal reported on June 8, Machine Gun Kelly performed at PlayStation Theater in New York City, as part of his "Hotel Diablo World Tour." Despite being a brand new song, "I Think I'm OKAY" resonated well with the New York audience when he sang it live in Times Square.
"I Think I'm OKAY" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Machine Gun Kelly's "I Think I'm OKAY" music video is definitely a keeper. It garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.
