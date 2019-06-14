Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Acclaimed rapper Machine Gun Kelly is back with his electrifying new music video for "I Think I'm OKAY," which was released on June 13. While the song is infectious and well-crafted, this music video helps elevate it to a higher level. It embodies the zest of the lyrics. "I Think I'm OKAY" is featured on his forthcoming studio album As Digital Journal reported on June 8, Machine Gun Kelly performed at "I Think I'm OKAY" is available on The Verdict Overall, Machine Gun Kelly's "I Think I'm OKAY" music video is definitely a keeper. It garners two giant thumbs up. Well done. Machine Gun Kelly Bridger Scott The song has a retro vibe to it and it is a collaboration with YUNGBLUD and Travis Barker, the veteran drummer of Blink 182. The video begins in a simple fashion with him strumming his acoustic guitar and then it breaks into a riveting and high-adrenaline live spectacle on a makeshift stage. It is a great deal of fun.While the song is infectious and well-crafted, this music video helps elevate it to a higher level. It embodies the zest of the lyrics. "I Think I'm OKAY" is featured on his forthcoming studio album Hotel Diablo , which will be released on July 5.As Digital Journal reported on June 8, Machine Gun Kelly performed at PlayStation Theater in New York City, as part of his "Hotel Diablo World Tour." Despite being a brand new song, "I Think I'm OKAY" resonated well with the New York audience when he sang it live in Times Square."I Think I'm OKAY" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Machine Gun Kelly's "I Think I'm OKAY" music video is definitely a keeper. It garners two giant thumbs up. Well done. More about machine gun kelly, I Think I'm OKAY, Video, Music machine gun kelly I Think I m OKAY Video Music