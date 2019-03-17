Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Mötley Crüe brings the worlds of pop and heavy metal together with their distinct rendition of "Like a Virgin" by Madonna. Mötley Crüe is affectionately known as the "World's Most Notorious Rock Band," and rightfully so. An iconic rock group, it is comprised of Vince Neil on lead vocals, Nikki Sixx on bass guitar, Mick Mars on lead guitar and Tommy Lee on drums. The Verdict As crazy as this idea may seem, Mötley Crüe took a risk covering "Like a Virgin" by Madonna and that risk has paid off. They do the To learn more about Mötley Crüe and their music, check out their While this is an unlikely song choice, Mötley Crüe makes it work. Their spitfire version of "Like a Virgin" is featured in the upcoming Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, which is out on Netflix on March 22. This film is based on their true story. Vince Neil nails the vocals on the 1984 classic pop tune "Like a Virgin," and Mötley Crüe is able to re-introduce it to a different audience in a heavier yet unforgettable fashion.Mötley Crüe is affectionately known as the "World's Most Notorious Rock Band," and rightfully so. An iconic rock group, it is comprised of Vince Neil on lead vocals, Nikki Sixx on bass guitar, Mick Mars on lead guitar and Tommy Lee on drums.As crazy as this idea may seem, Mötley Crüe took a risk covering "Like a Virgin" by Madonna and that risk has paid off. They do the Madonna song justice in their own unique yet creative way. This heavy metal version is a substantial indication that classic songs are able to defy genres over time. This bold rendition garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about Mötley Crüe and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Mtley Cre, like a virgin, Madonna, Metal, Band Mtley Cre like a virgin Madonna Metal Band