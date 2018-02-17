The EP opens with the piano-driven ballad "Tell Me," where he instantly grabs the listener's attention from the first verse. The opening tune has a retro vibe to it, where his vocals are reminiscent of Clint Blank. It is followed by the mid-tempo song "Johnny Cash and Jesus Christ," where he pays homage to his country roots.
One of the most compelling tunes on the six-track collection is the heartfelt title cut "Working Man," where Callahan
really tugs at the heart. He shows his country rock side on the spitfire "Chicken Feed and Barbed Wire."
It closes with "Real Love Isn't Blind" and the traditional-sounding country ballad, "A Smile Won't Hide the Pain," where the listener can recall the early musical work of Alan Jackson and George Strait.
The Verdict
Overall, M Callahan
showcases his growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter on his brand new EP Working Man
. It is a polished and well-crafted body of musical work. Each song on here has its own identity. Working Man
garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.