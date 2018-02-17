Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter M Callahan has released his brand new country EP "Working Man" independently on February 16. One of the most compelling tunes on the six-track collection is the heartfelt title cut "Working Man," where It closes with "Real Love Isn't Blind" and the traditional-sounding country ballad, "A Smile Won't Hide the Pain," where the listener can recall the early musical work of Alan Jackson and George Strait. Working Man EP is available on The Verdict Overall, The EP opens with the piano-driven ballad "Tell Me," where he instantly grabs the listener's attention from the first verse. The opening tune has a retro vibe to it, where his vocals are reminiscent of Clint Blank. It is followed by the mid-tempo song "Johnny Cash and Jesus Christ," where he pays homage to his country roots.One of the most compelling tunes on the six-track collection is the heartfelt title cut "Working Man," where Callahan really tugs at the heart. He shows his country rock side on the spitfire "Chicken Feed and Barbed Wire."It closes with "Real Love Isn't Blind" and the traditional-sounding country ballad, "A Smile Won't Hide the Pain," where the listener can recall the early musical work of Alan Jackson and George Strait.Working Man EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, M Callahan showcases his growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter on his brand new EP Working Man. It is a polished and well-crafted body of musical work. Each song on here has its own identity. Working Man garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about m callahan, Ep, Country, working man m callahan Ep Country working man