The first side of this vinyl opens with her Grammy award-winning signature tune "Rose Garden," and it is followed by the sultry ballad "For The Good Times," and she picks up the pace with "Another Lonely Night." Equally moving is her resonant rendition of "I Don't Want to Play House," which was first done by Tammy Wynette. It closes with the upbeat "Snowbird" and on a fitting note with the poignant ballad "Your Sweet Love Lifted Me."

Side 2 opens with a distinct, refreshing cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Sunday Morning Coming Down," and it is followed by the glorious ballad "I Still Belong To You." It continues with the joyous and mid-tempo "I Wish I Was a Little Boy Again" and it closes with the powerhouse "It's Only Make Believe" and "Nothing Between Us," which is country as grits.

Anderson's daughter, Lisa Sutton, acknowledged that it has been an exciting year to celebrate her mother's legacy. There were albums being re-released digitally, as well as the 2020 Lynn Anderson roses, and now, the 50th-anniversary deluxe collector's edition of Anderson's seminal album Rose Garden. "It been a wonderful experience to see mom's career continue to shine," Sutton said.

The Verdict

The Lynn Anderson 50th anniversary "Rose Garden" deluxe vinyl collector's edition is a must for all fans of traditional country music and Lynn Anderson. It coincided with "Lynn Anderson Day," which is celebrated on June 15 (the day of the governor's proclamation). The legendary songstress proves that she is a true song stylist. Grab a bottle of wine (or any beverage for that matter) and allow Anderson's harking voice to lure you in.

This 50th-anniversary vinyl has a warm and vintage vibe to it, which makes it a timeless collection. It features notes that were written to Anderson by fellow country queen Reba McEntire and iconic record producer Clive Davis. This collection is a substantial indication that Lynn Anderson deserves to be inducted posthumously into the Country Music Hall of Fame. It garners five out of five stars.