Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music On January 12, country singer Luke Pell released his five-track, self-titled new EP, independently. Digital Journal has the scoop. It immediately breaks into the vivacious "Live It Up," where he pays homage to his military background. This past November, as The Verdict Overall, there is a lot of variety on Luke Pell's new EP, where he is not afraid to be vulnerable. This country heartthrob is going places with his music. His EP garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Luke Pell's eponymous new EP is available on To learn more about country sensation His EP opens with the autobiographical, infectious tune "Ball Caps & Blue Jeans," where Pell instantly lures his listeners in his new musical effort. The listener can recall Frankie Ballard.It immediately breaks into the vivacious "Live It Up," where he pays homage to his military background. Pell tugs at the heart on the moving ballad "Things I've Loved & Lost." The sultry "Drink You In" is perhaps one of the highlight tracks on the EP, and it is extremely radio-friendly. It closes with "Make Em Proud."This past November, as Digital Journal reported , Pell donated his Family Feud winnings to the CreatiVets Organization.Overall, there is a lot of variety on Luke Pell's new EP, where he is not afraid to be vulnerable. This country heartthrob is going places with his music. His EP garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.Luke Pell's eponymous new EP is available on iTunes To learn more about country sensation Luke Pell and his music, check out his official website More about Luke Pell, Country, Ep Luke Pell Country Ep