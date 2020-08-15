Email
article imageReview: Luke Bryan releases remarkable 'Born Here Live Here Die Here' CD Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Luke Bryan released his new album "Born Here Live Here Die Here." This marks his seventh career studio offering. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens on a fun note with "Knockin' Boots," and it is followed by the catchy and sultry "What She Wants Tonight," as well the moving autobiographical title track ballad "Born Here Live Here Die Here."
Equally fun and infectious is " One Margarita," and the smooth "Too Drunk to Drive." Bryan really pulls at the heartstrings with the poignant "Build Me a Daddy," which will affect his listeners on an emotional level.
After the mid-tempo "For a Boat," it closes with two lighthearted tracks "Where Are We Goin'" and "Down to One," where he leaves his fans and listeners yearning for more.
Born Here Live Here Die Here is available on Apple Music by clicking here and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Luke Bryan delights on his new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here. There is something in it for everybody. It showcases his growth and maturity as a vocalist, songwriter, and storyteller. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Luke Bryan and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
