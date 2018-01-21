Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Country superstar Luke Bryan is back with his latest radio single "Most People Are Good." Digital Journal has the scoop. This song, co-written by country songwriters David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear) showcases Bryan's soft side, and its lyrics are raw, heartfelt and honest. Despite all the craziness that is going on in this world, Bryan focuses on the positive things in life. "I believe most people are good, and most mamas oughta qualify for sainthood," he sings, in the chorus. "I believe this world ain't half as bad as it looks, I believe most people are good." "Most People Are Good" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Most People Are Good" is a track on his latest studio album, What Makes You Country , and the follow-up to its lead chart-topping single "Light It Up."This song, co-written by country songwriters David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear) showcases Bryan's soft side, and its lyrics are raw, heartfelt and honest. Despite all the craziness that is going on in this world, Bryan focuses on the positive things in life. "I believe most people are good, and most mamas oughta qualify for sainthood," he sings, in the chorus. "I believe this world ain't half as bad as it looks, I believe most people are good.""Most People Are Good" is available on iTunes Overall, Luke Bryan's "Most People Are Good" is destined to be his next No. 1 hit single on country radio, and it would be very deserving. One can really hear Bryan's heart on this song, and it is a great "pick-me-up" tune. It ought to be enjoys for its optimism, beauty and simplicity. "Most People Are Good" is one of his best songs since "Drink a Beer," and it garners an A rating. More about luke bryan, most people are good, Country luke bryan most people are good Country