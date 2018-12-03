Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On December 3, country superstar Luke Bryan performed a headlining show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City exclusively for Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers. As always, the country mega-star interacted well with the New York audience and even threw in a few jokes (about his Thanksgiving holiday) that were well-received by all, thus showcasing his warm and bubbly personality. One of the most poignant moments of the night was his soothing rendition of "Most People Are Good," which had a heartfelt, optimistic vibe to it. "Crash My Party" was yet another fun singalong tune that simply stole the show. His live version of "Roller Coaster" was pure ear candy. "Strip It Down" was more sultry and bluesy, thus showcasing his rich, rumbling vocals. Equally fun and spitfire tunes were "Move" and "Kick The Dust Up." "Drink a Beer" really tugged at the audience's heartstrings, and rightfully so, due to its melancholic yet tender lyrics. He closed with his vivacious hit "That's My Kind of Night." The Verdict Overall, Luke Bryan was able to perform a rocking country concert in an intimate setting such as the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom, especially for Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers. He had the Big Apple crowd with him every step of the game, and he proves that he is one of the best live performers in the contemporary music scene. His live set at Hammerstein Ballroom earned five out of five stars. Well done. To learn more about Luke Bryan, his music and upcoming show dates, check out his A country heartthrob, Bryan opened his set on an infectious note with the upbeat "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," and he continued with equally catchy singles as "Play It Again" and his latest single "What Makes You Country," which is the title cut of his latest studio offering.As always, the country mega-star interacted well with the New York audience and even threw in a few jokes (about his Thanksgiving holiday) that were well-received by all, thus showcasing his warm and bubbly personality.One of the most poignant moments of the night was his soothing rendition of "Most People Are Good," which had a heartfelt, optimistic vibe to it. "Crash My Party" was yet another fun singalong tune that simply stole the show.His live version of "Roller Coaster" was pure ear candy. "Strip It Down" was more sultry and bluesy, thus showcasing his rich, rumbling vocals.Equally fun and spitfire tunes were "Move" and "Kick The Dust Up." "Drink a Beer" really tugged at the audience's heartstrings, and rightfully so, due to its melancholic yet tender lyrics. He closed with his vivacious hit "That's My Kind of Night."Overall, Luke Bryan was able to perform a rocking country concert in an intimate setting such as the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom, especially for Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers. He had the Big Apple crowd with him every step of the game, and he proves that he is one of the best live performers in the contemporary music scene. His live set at Hammerstein Ballroom earned five out of five stars. Well done.To learn more about Luke Bryan, his music and upcoming show dates, check out his official homepage More about luke bryan, hammerstein ballroom, NYC, Country, Concert luke bryan hammerstein ballroom NYC Country Concert