Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On July 13, country superstar Luke Bryan headlined Jones Beach as part of his "Sunset Repeat Tour," where he was joined by Cole Swindell and Jon Langston as his special musical guests. DJ Rock provided the musical entertainment of the night. He continued with the fun "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," as neat images of the pastoral world displayed on the video board. "This is the best damn weather I've ever seen," Bryan said, complimenting the New York weather. Bryan continued with his spitfire "Kick the Dust Up, as well as "Move," with blue lights gracing the stage. "Wher are my country girls in Jones Beach, tonight?" he asked. He rocked the electric guitar on "I See You," and then switched over to acoustic for a soothing version of "Roller Coaster," where the fans were clapping along to the country crooner. "Let's get it going tonight," he said. "Jones Beach, where you at?" he asked, and immediately broke into the tour's namesake tune "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset." Following the song's warm reception, he remarked, "This is what Jones Beach is all about." "Jones Beach, what the hell is going on tonight? It's an unbelievable day," he said. "Give it up for DJ Rock, Jon Langston and one of my best friends in the whole world, Cole Swindell." He noted that this week is his birthday week, so the show is a celebration and he had another shot of tequila. He even sang a verse of 50 Cent's "In Da Club," which was an added bonus. Bryan complimented Jones Beach as one of the coolest, most unique venus in all of North America. "Thank you so much for making two nights in a row happen," he said, graciously. He went on to praise all of the mothers out there for being saints. He expressed his love for "drunk mothers" and went on to dedicate "Most People Are Good" to all the "beautiful mothers out there." What made this song even more special is that the lyrics were displayed on the video board, which made it easy for everyone to sing along. "Jones Beach, you better be good tonight and call your mamas," he said. Bryan shared that "Do I" was his first No. 1 single ever and he delivered a stunning rendition of the ballad. He continued with "Rain Is a Good Thing" and showed his sassy side on "Knockin' Boots." Other fun songs of the night included "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye" and the party anthem "Crash My Party." At the same time, Bryan was able to move hearts with the poignant "Drink a Beer," which was filled with raw emotions, and left many fans in tears. Equally marvelous was the bluesy "Strip It Down," the catchy "Drunk on You," as well as "I Don't Want This Night to End," which became the theme of the night. The same was true for the vivacious "Play It Again." After "That's My Kind of Night," Bryan concluded with the fan-favorite song of the night, the infectious "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," where he left his fans yearning for more. The Verdict Overall, Luke Bryan was able to put on an upbeat, high-energy show at Jones Beach. He had the crowd with him every step of the way. After having seen Bryan multiple times live over the years, the "Sunset Repeat" Tour was one of his finest yet. His live set at Jones Beach garnered an A+ rating. As he took the Jones Beach stage, Bryan made quite an entrance. He began his set with "What Makes You Country," accompanying himself on electric guitar, as yellow lights dimmed from the stage. "Jones Beach. Everybody ready to party on a Saturday night," he exclaimed.He continued with the fun "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," as neat images of the pastoral world displayed on the video board. At the same time, Bryan was able to move hearts with the poignant "Drink a Beer," which was filled with raw emotions, and left many fans in tears.Equally marvelous was the bluesy "Strip It Down," the catchy "Drunk on You," as well as "I Don't Want This Night to End," which became the theme of the night. The same was true for the vivacious "Play It Again."After "That's My Kind of Night," Bryan concluded with the fan-favorite song of the night, the infectious "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," where he left his fans yearning for more.Overall, Luke Bryan was able to put on an upbeat, high-energy show at Jones Beach. He had the crowd with him every step of the way. After having seen Bryan multiple times live over the years, the "Sunset Repeat" Tour was one of his finest yet. His live set at Jones Beach garnered an A+ rating.