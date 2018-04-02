Email
article imageReview: Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato rock on 'Echame La Culpa' live duet Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On Friday, March 30, pop superstar Demi Lovato performed at the American Airlines Arena, where she surprised her fans with a special musical guest.
That special guest was none other than Luis Fonsi. They treated her fans to Fonsi's smash single "Echame La Culpa," which they sang together for the first time. That performance was certainly one of the highlights of Demi Lovato's concert, and they had great vocal chemistry together.
The audience at American Airlines Arena went wild when Fonsi took the stage, and they sang along with them. "Echame La Culpa" was released this past November, and it sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts, where ironically enough, Fonsi also holds the top spot with "Despasito," which has charted for the 62nd week; moreover, the music video for "Echame La Culpa" has accumulated in excess of one billion views.
Earlier this year, Fonsi was nominated for three Grammy awards for the remix of "Despasito," where he collaborated with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. They scored nominations in such Grammy categories as "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," "Song of the Year" and "Record of the Year."
To learn more about Latin pop singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, check out his Facebook page.
